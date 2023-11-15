Somalia on the Brink of Famine as Mass Starvation Worsens

Agencies say Somalia is ‘on the brink of famine’, but evidence suggests the extent of mass starvation is much worse. Residents count the mounds of dirt marking the newly dug graves of children in a camp for displaced people in Baidoa, Somalia. Abdirahman’s mother held him close, though she believed he was already dead. The skeletal 11-month-old boy was unconscious on the long minibus ride to Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, from Janale, in Lower Shabelle – nearly 100km away.

Beside them sat the boy’s aunt, Siciido Osman Gasim. Now, they were sitting in an intensive care unit in Banadir Hospital, where Abdirahman lay connected to a drip. His mother, who is just 17 and is not being named here, watched over him. They had been in hospital for four days, and have no plans to go back home again, even if he is discharged

