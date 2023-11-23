Solicitor denies being partner in Michael Lynn's legal practice

A solicitor who worked in Michael Lynn's legal practice has told his multi-million euro theft trial that she was never a partner in the company. Mr Lynn, of Millbrook Court, Redcross, Co Wicklow, is on trial accused of the theft of around €27 million from seven financial institutions. The 55-year-old has pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of theft in Dublin between 23 October 2006 and 20 April 2007.
It is the prosecution's case that Mr Lynn obtained multiple mortgages on the same properties, in a situation where banks were unaware that other institutions were also providing finance. The financial institutions involved are Bank of Ireland, National Irish Bank (later known as Danske Bank), Irish Life and Permanent, Ulster Bank, ACC Bank, Bank of Scotland Ireland, and Irish Nationwide Building Society (INBS). Fiona McAleenan, who worked as a solicitor in Michael Lynn and Co, told Senior Counsel Karl Finnegan, prosecuting, that following High Court proceedings, she was found not to be a partner in the practic
Jury hears ex-solicitor Lynn 'knew how system worked'A jury at the Circuit Criminal Court has heard a former solicitor and property investor allegedly stole more than €27 million from seven financial institutions by taking out multiple mortgages on the same properties because he 'knew how the system worked'.
