Solicitor denies being partner in Michael Lynn's legal practice

A solicitor who worked in Michael Lynn's legal practice has told his multi-million euro theft trial that she was never a partner in the company. Mr Lynn, of Millbrook Court, Redcross, Co Wicklow, is on trial accused of the theft of around €27 million from seven financial institutions. The 55-year-old has pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of theft in Dublin between 23 October 2006 and 20 April 2007.

It is the prosecution's case that Mr Lynn obtained multiple mortgages on the same properties, in a situation where banks were unaware that other institutions were also providing finance. The financial institutions involved are Bank of Ireland, National Irish Bank (later known as Danske Bank), Irish Life and Permanent, Ulster Bank, ACC Bank, Bank of Scotland Ireland, and Irish Nationwide Building Society (INBS). Fiona McAleenan, who worked as a solicitor in Michael Lynn and Co, told Senior Counsel Karl Finnegan, prosecuting, that following High Court proceedings, she was found not to be a partner in the practic





rtenews » / 🏆 1. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Solicitor expected legal charges would be registered by others in Michael Lynn’s officeTheft trial hears that Anglo Irish Bank viewed accused as someone with whom it wished to have ongoing dealings

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Jury hears ex-solicitor Lynn 'knew how system worked'A jury at the Circuit Criminal Court has heard a former solicitor and property investor allegedly stole more than €27 million from seven financial institutions by taking out multiple mortgages on the same properties because he 'knew how the system worked'.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Michael Lynn accused of stealing more than €21 million during boom yearsJurors told that any prejudices they may have against banks or solicitors should be left ‘outside the room’

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Michael Lynn trial: Defence claims senior bank staff kept information ‘off the official record’Witness tells case of former solicitor, accused of €27m thefts, statement of affairs purported to be from his firm a ‘forgery’

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Trial hears potential in foreign developments was not reason for granting Michael Lynn €3.65m loanFormer Ulster Bank manager outlines ‘very unusual request’ for solicitor’s firm to provide undertaking to bank

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Michael Lynn trial: Former BofI manager refuses to accept institution ‘negligent’ in its lendingEx-INBS employee says loan would not have gone to theft accused if lender knew Law Society had no record of firm

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »