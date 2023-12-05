SoftBank acquires majority stake in Cubic Telecom for €473m

Japanese giant SoftBank has acquired a 51% stake in Irish technology company Cubic Telecom for €473 million. The deal values Cubic at over €900 million and will result in a multimillion-euro payout for the company's founders and private backers. Existing shareholders, including founder Barry Napier, will retain their stakes in the business.





