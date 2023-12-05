SoftBank acquires majority stake in Cubic Telecom for €473m

Japanese giant SoftBank has acquired a 51% stake in Irish technology company Cubic Telecom for €473 million. The deal values Cubic at over €900 million and will result in a multimillion-euro payout for the company's founders and private backers. Existing shareholders, including founder Barry Napier, will retain their stakes in the business.
Telecom Italia approves KKR's €19 billion grid bid
Telecom Italia (TIM) has approved the €19 billion sale of its fixed-line network to US private equity firm KKR, becoming the first telecoms group in a major European country to part ways with its landline grid.
WeWork succumbs to bankruptcy in the US
WeWork, the SoftBank Group-backed startup whose meteoric rise and fall reshaped the office sector globally, has sought US bankruptcy protection after its bets on companies using more of its office-sharing space soured.
McGrath announces plan to sell further 5% stake in AIB
The Minister for Finance is to sell another 5% of the State's stake in AIB, bringing its remaining shareholding in the company from 45.8% to around 40.8%.
