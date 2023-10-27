Sofia Richie has brought back a new-and-improved version of the early 2000s ‘concealer lips’ trend

Sofia Richie Grainge is giving us all the nostalgic feels as she demonstrated her favourite lip-combo at the moment by using concealer.

Millennials today may still get shivers remembering the days of smearing panstick across our entire face – lips included. However, while this new-and-improved version of the makeup trend pays homage to that confusing time in our lives, it looks a million times better, thankfully.

Taking to her TikTok, the model whipped out her take on the Pumpkin Spice lip trend that is a crowd-favourite for the autumn months. First using two nude shades of YSL lipsticks, she then surprisingly pulled out a tube of concealer to finish the look, which admittedly, had me on edge to begin with. headtopics.com

“Alright guys, I want to show you the lip combo that I have been absolutely obsessed with for this fall. I saw it on TikTok. It’s a TikTok trend for pumpkin spice. I’m here for it. I am gonna use the YSL lip combo in candy glaze in shade 15 and 14. They are absolutely stunning.

“Last but not least, I’m gonna do the cherry on tip, which is a tiny, tiny dot of concealer. Just gonna put that right in the centre and you get this beautiful ombre lip combo.”Despite Sofia’s version of concealer lips being miles away from the early 2000s smearing method, many TikTok users still seem to be reeling from the makeup blunders of times gone by.“Crying in millennial,” one user added.Now, this lip-combo I can get on board with but let’s not push it any further. headtopics.com

