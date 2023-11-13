HEAD TOPICS

Sofia Coppola to Release Biopic about Priscilla Presley

Sofia Coppola is set to release a biopic about Priscilla Presley, the iconic wife of Elvis Presley. The film will explore Priscilla's relationship with the famous musician and the challenges of being married to someone much older.

Sofia Coppola, known for her distinct directorial style, is set to release a biopic about Priscilla Presley, the iconic wife of Elvis Presley. The film will explore Priscilla's relationship with the famous musician and the challenges of being married to someone much older. Despite some criticism, Coppola's previous biopic about Marie Antoinette was praised for its humanizing portrayal. 'Priscilla' is scheduled to premiere in Irish cinemas in December.

