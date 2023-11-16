Social Worker Receives Threatening Messages After Involvement in Child Care Case

A social worker received threatening voice messages from a man after being involved in a case regarding a young family member entering care. The worker froze with fear as she listened to the messages, which included threats to kill her. The incident had a significant impact on her, causing her to feel physically and emotionally paralyzed. The man responsible for the threats cannot be named to protect the child's identity.

