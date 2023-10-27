Social Pictures: The K Club’s autumnal afternoon tea launch

The most delectable array of autumn/winter 2023 fashion and flavour arrived at The K Club in Kildare on Thursday 19 October with a special salon fashion show to launch the five star resort’s new autumnal afternoon tea.
A collection of Ireland’s most fashion-forward faces including Sophie Anderton, Pippa O’Connor, Caroline Harrington, Marietta Doran, Grainne Burns, and Lucy Nagle attended the launch of the latest seasonal afternoon tea in collaboration with Curated By Design Centre at Kildare Village.
Silver-tiered stands of chic autumn-themed savouries, dainty delicacies and hand-crafted cakes were served throughout The K Club’s stunning drawings while models walked the room draped in the latest A/W couture. Stunning looks from Paul Costello; Catriona Hanly; Cobbler’s Lane; Sookyoung Song; Roisin Linnane; Helen McAlinden; Marion Murphy Cooney; Manley, Cayo, Noema; Caroline Kilkenny; and The Linen Shirt Company were beautifully put together by the team at Curated by Design Centre. headtopics.com