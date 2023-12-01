Social Media Company X Faces Advertiser Exodus After Elon Musk's Controversial Comments

Social media company X faces the prospect of more advertisers fleeing and has no clear fix insight, ad industry experts have said, after billionaire owner Elon Musk lashed out at some of the biggest brands for dropping the platform. Walt Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery suspended advertising on X earlier this month following Mr Musk's endorsement of an anti-Semitic post that falsely claimed members of the Jewish community were stoking hatred against white people.
After apologising for his post while speaking at a New York Times DealBook event, Mr Musk unleashed profanity-laced tirade against advertisers for fleeing the platform and accused the brands of"blackmail". He appeared to single out Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, who spoke earlier at the event and said an association with X"was not a positive one for us". "Companies need to protect the brands they work for," said Lou Paskalis, founder of marketing consultancy AJL Advisory and former head of global media at Bank of America. "This isn't advertisers getting together in a secret clubhouse to support an agenda
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »