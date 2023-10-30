So THIS is why Rebekah is always wearing a necklace on I’m A Celeb

the contestants get to bring in some personal items. Sometimes this extends to products on the contraband list – Toff’s concealer being one of them this year.

Other items include special pieces of jewellery, such as wedding rings. But, Rebekah Vardy was allowed to wear another piece of jewellery and it’s for a very specific reason. You might have noticed that no matter what the situation she’s in, she’s always wearing a sizeable necklace which has crystals on it.It turns out Rebekah is allowed to wear it because she believes in the power of the crystals and these particular ones are said to make her calm and relaxed.

“Becky has been using crystals for about a year after a local crystal expert taught her all about them.Becky is a big believer in their benefits for creating positive energy, which is definitely something that she needs to help her cope in the jungle with trials and missing her family. headtopics.com

