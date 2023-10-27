So There’s A Hidden Map On Your iPhone That Records Everywhere You’ve Been (Yes, Really)

have discovered something more than a touch terrifying this evening, after they revealed that there’s a feature on your iPhone which tracks your frequent locations, and records the dates and times you visit each of them.

Before you frantically search through your phone, don’t worry, as there’s a way to turn it off, and sure the lovely lads have only created a step-by-step guide to do exactly that for us all.Next, click on ‘Location Services’, scroll down a bit until you find ‘System Services’, click that, and then click into ‘Frequent Locations’ and to turn it off, simply flick the slider to the ‘off’ position.

Apple has stated that the information is stored only on your phone, and it’s used to run services like traffic routing. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Britney Spears’s gossipy celebrity memoir contains a hidden serious messageThe weight of the contradiction - to be a child dressed as an adult, to be an object of allure and contempt - broke something in her Read more ⮕

Evil or Genius? The underwater shark statue that's terrifying diversAn underwater troll has hidden a giant shark statue at the bottom of a lake... and it's horrifying. It's though to be 20 feet long and made of fiber-glass. Read more ⮕

Irish Women in Business: Colleen Harte, Founder of Lucy AnnabellaThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

8 Things You Didn’t Know About The Women Of 1916The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

VIDEO: Rebecca Ferguson Gives It ‘All That She’s Got’ And Collapses Live On Loose WomenThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Get Selfish! The Best Sex Positions For WomenThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕