So then… just why are you STILL single? 10 ways to answer

Sure, most of the time you probably get asked this little gem by well-meaning relatives who are concerned about your solitary status and probably want you to start popping out the nieces, nephews and grandkids as quickly as possible.We’re not going to lie, it can be a difficult question to answer. So how exactly should you respond? Here are ten of our favourite answers…Answering a question with another question will immediately diffuse an otherwise uncomfortable situation.

3. I’m still single because the love of my life is Ryan Gosling and he’s currently arsing around with Eva Mendes, so until he wakes up and propositions me, I’m destined to remain alone. If I can’t be with Ryan, I don’t want to be with anyone.Even if you don’t really like your job, this is a pretty valid excuse. People will just assume that you’re ambitious and driven.7.Well, it goes without saying that this one is pretty much 100 percent true.

That you’re happy out, you enjoy having the time to focus on yourself, and it’s pretty damn nice not to have to deal with the downsides of being in a relationship (the fights, jealousy etc). You’re happy enough to spend time chilling on your own while you wait for someone amazing to come into your life. You just can’t argue with that level of honesty. headtopics.com

