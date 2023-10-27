Snake or Monkey: What Are You? Chinese New Year Animals & Their Meanings

Chances are you’ll have heard the phrase “the year of the snake” bandied about a fair bit today. Why? Well, today is the first day of the Chinese new year and (surprise, surprise) over in China, they’re entering the
We’re all familiar with the wheel of the zodiac and chances are you know what your star sign is. For example, you know if you’re a Gemini, a Taurus or a Saggi but in China, the zodiac is completely different. Rather than being born under a specific star sign, you’re born under a specific animal and this animal has a profound influence on your personality and destiny.
Curious to find out what animal you are? Here are the twelve Chinese zodiac animals and what they mean. Simply find your year of birth and you're all set…Super-intelligent, well-educated, adaptable, quick-witted, charming, outgoing and sociable. Some Rats are particularly gifted when it comes to art, writing, music and other creative pursuits.Enthusiastic, confident, charismatic and bubbly. Tigers make fantastic leaders and are very ambitious when it comes to their career.