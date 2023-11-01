Smurfit Kappa sees 2023 earnings topping estimates amid improving box demand

The paper packaging giant, which is currently seeking to merge with US rival WestRock, said in a trading update on Wednesday that box demand in the third quarter was 2 per cent behind 2022 levels. That compares with drops of 7 per cent and 5 per cent in the first and second quarters, respectively, it said.

Goodbody Stockbrokers analyst David O'Brien said he estimates that box prices are now 11 per cent than a year ago.

Smurfit Kappa sees its full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) coming to €2.05 billion. While that would mark a declined from group’s €2.36 billion outturn for 2022, it is 1-2 per cent ahead of consensus expectations, according to Mr O’Brien.

The deal occurs against the background of a sharp drop-off in demand since the second half of last year for cardboard boxes, which reached unprecedented levels globally during the Covid pandemic when demand for physical goods – from giant TVs to patio furniture – spiked amid lockdowns.

