Smurfit Kappa sees 2023 earnings topping estimates amid improving box demand

Packaging giant sees signs that recent downturn in cardboard box demand and pricing is nearing an end

The paper packaging giant, which is currently seeking to merge with US rival WestRock, said in a trading update on Wednesday that box demand in the third quarter was 2 per cent behind 2022 levels. That compares with drops of 7 per cent and 5 per cent in the first and second quarters, respectively, it said.

Goodbody Stockbrokers analyst David O'Brien said he estimates that box prices are now 11 per cent than a year ago.

Smurfit Kappa sees its full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) coming to €2.05 billion. While that would mark a declined from group’s €2.36 billion outturn for 2022, it is 1-2 per cent ahead of consensus expectations, according to Mr O’Brien.

The deal occurs against the background of a sharp drop-off in demand since the second half of last year for cardboard boxes, which reached unprecedented levels globally during the Covid pandemic when demand for physical goods – from giant TVs to patio furniture – spiked amid lockdowns.

