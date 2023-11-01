Smurfit Kappa says decline in box demand slowing

It said that a rise in its EBITDA margin to 19% from 18.2% a year ago failed to offset a fall in volumes. However box demand in the third quarter was around 2% behind 2022 levels compared to a drop of 7% and a fall of 5% in the first and second quarters, respectively.

Smurfit Kappa, which benefited from a boom in demand for packaging goods and e-commerce during Covid-19 lockdowns, said it expected this trend to continue, with Germany in particular showing improved order books.

In today's trading update, Smurfit Kappa said its revenues for the nine month period fell by 12% to €8.533 billion from €9.724 billion the same time last year. Profit before income tax was down 18% to €939m from €1.141 billion while basic earning per share decreased by 22%.

Smurfit agreed an $11 billion deal in September to buy US rival WestRock and create the world's biggest paper packaging company. "This combination represents a unique point in time, value creation opportunity, for both companies. We are increasingly excited to create the"go-to" fibre-based packaging partner of choice for all stakeholders," Smurfit Kappa's chief executive Tony Smurfit said.

"These results continue to demonstrate the effectiveness of our multi-year capital plans, our geographic footprint and the service and dedication of our people," the CEO said. "Our consistent delivery, over many years, demonstrates the quality of our business and the capital allocation decisions we have made. For the full year 2023 we expect to deliver EBITDA of approximately €2,050m," he added.

