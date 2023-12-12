Smartphones Becoming the 'First Screen' for Streamers

Streamers are adjusting to a universe in which the smartphone is the ‘first screen’ and TV has become ‘ambient’ visual muzak. Dictionary publishers sending around their words of the year picks has reminded me that there was a time when the concept of “second screening” — now so unremarkable we rarely bother using the term — was once so novel it merited highlighting.

“Second screening”, shortlisted for word of the year by Oxford University Press in 2012, was usually explained as the phenomenon of watching television while keeping an eye on a “second” device such as a smartphone, tablet or laptop. It wasn’t long after this that academics started writing papers politely suggesting this might be the wrong way around. Now it seems obvious: for more time than we would like to admit, it is our smartphones that are our “first” screen. That big rectangular thing on the other side of the sitting room is a high-definition halo





