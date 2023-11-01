’Sly’ gives Stallone’s career its due

'Sly' catches up with the action hero as he's packing up his house in sunny Los Angeles and making a move back to where it all began for him - New York. There's an affecting moment when Stallone walks down his old haunt in Hell's Kitchen and talks about his old life, the realism of it, and how he started out hustling his way into the movie business with John Hertzfeld. Here and there, those discussed by Stallone turn up to talk about their memories.

Even now, some thirty years after the incident, the actor recalls with absolute clarity where his father - a polo enthusiast - threw him off his horse during a gala match that was bankrolled by him. Stallone recalls selling off the horses, the gear and dismantling the entire operation overnight and never playing the sport again. Yet, for all of this honesty, Stallone neglects the murkier and less successful moments in his own life.

Yet, for all of this selective history, 'Sly' makes for an entertaining watch that charts an extraordinary career with a compassionate and sentimental approach.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.