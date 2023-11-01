Sluggish demand results in manufacturing PMI hitting lowest level since July

After a poor September, the index dropped further in October as subdued export demand, customer destocking and lacklustre global economic conditions all impacted the sector. The poor showing for the manufacturing sector follows a similar downward trend for the services sector.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Tourist numbers rose in August after wet July dampened consumer spiritsHolidaymakers who arrived in the Republic from abroad spent an average of €1,351 on their trips

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Over 5,000 households who contacted Threshold were at risk of losing their homeThe charity published its quarterly impact report between the period July to September

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: UK mortgage approvals sink to lowest level since JanuaryFigures from Bank of England reflect impact of high interest rates on lending and come days before policymakers’ vote

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: European shares mostly shrug off revived recession fearsBP tumbles as chief executive plays down takeover talk after disappointing results

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Highly rated Irish teenager signs professional deal with LiverpoolTrent Kone-Doherty has impressed for the Reds at underage level.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕