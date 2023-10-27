Sligo’s LGBTQ community feared ‘anything could happen’ after killer’s four-day spree of violence

In the wake of the life sentence for Yousef Palani this week, locals in the town recall the terror felt after the homophobic murders of two gay men and the serious assault on a third“They were horrified that this could happen to someone in the tribe,” the writer said. “They were horrified that such hate existed, to that violent extent.”

Branley, a former teacher who had worked with some of the teenagers, members of the Smily youth group, on a book called Love is Love about their “queer experiences”, says the entire community in Sligo was stunned by the murders and the nature of the “frenzied, diabolical attack” on the local men.

American writer Robert Drake who suffered an attack at the hands of two men in 1999 in his adopted home of Sligo that left him with brain injuries. She remembers leaving her local polling station on the day of the referendum and bumping into an older couple on their way in to vote. headtopics.com

Leitrim-based LGBT activist Izzy Kamikaze (Ruth O’Rourke), who was involved in the first Sligo Pride event in 2006, took comfort from the remarks by Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring, the Central Criminal Court judge who sentenced Palani on Monday.

“Any gay person my age who was around to hear what was said in the Fairview Park case can only have been relieved to hear that,” says Kamikaze, referring to the 1982 killing of gay man Declan Flynn. Declan Flynn, whose killers left him bleeding so severely that he died of asphyxia, essentially choking on his own blood. The fatal attack happened in Fairview Park, Dublin, in 1982. headtopics.com

