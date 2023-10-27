Lena Dunham recently underwent surgery for endometriosis and has spoken in the past about struggling with her health.

The actress’ illness has caused her body to change over time, but that hasn’t stopped certain media outlets from lauding her “weight loss”, with headlines like these:Lena Dunham shows off incredible weight loss (and here’s how she did it)Magazine UsWeekly printed a photo of her this week alongside a headline about ‘diet tips’, and Lena wasn’t having it.4. constant sweaty dreams of dystopian future6.

7. watching institutions you love from Planned Parenthood to PBS be threatened by cartoon mustache-twirling villains12. realizing that even the liberal media wants dem clicks no matter whut14. realizing who ya real friends are headtopics.com

15. having to switch from Uber to Lyft (lots of calories burned trying to understand a new app, then even more trying to understand if the conflict was resolved)20.

The post, which currently has over 172,000 likes, was a veritable middle finger to the media, for which female celebrities’ bodies have long been a point of fascination. Props to Lena – while public figures offer themselves up for a certain amount of public scrutiny, a person’s weight or health is no-one’s business but their own.Girls AloudWATCH: BBC Releases Trailer For Eastenders Christmas Special… And It’s Definitely Not Going To Be A Quiet OneHolly Willoughby considering a move abroad after ‘year from hell’ headtopics.com

