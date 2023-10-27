“Sleeping 19 hours a day” – Lena Dunham shares her ‘diet tips’ on Instagram

Lena Dunham recently underwent surgery for endometriosis and has spoken in the past about struggling with her health.
The actress’ illness has caused her body to change over time, but that hasn’t stopped certain media outlets from lauding her “weight loss”, with headlines like these:Lena Dunham shows off incredible weight loss (and here’s how she did it)Magazine UsWeekly printed a photo of her this week alongside a headline about ‘diet tips’, and Lena wasn’t having it.4. constant sweaty dreams of dystopian future6.
The post, which currently has over 172,000 likes, was a veritable middle finger to the media, for which female celebrities' bodies have long been a point of fascination. Props to Lena – while public figures offer themselves up for a certain amount of public scrutiny, a person's weight or health is no-one's business but their own.