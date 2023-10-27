Six Sets of Savvy Sisters Who Are Successful and Irish

Move over the Kardashians! Forget about the Olsens! Here are some Irish sisters who are also doing it for themselves...

taylor swiftA Hug For You: Adam King and his dad are writing a children’s book telling the story of the Virtual HugVogue Williams opens up about near-drowning incident

Read more:

Herdotie »

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group Read more ⮕

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon Read more ⮕

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS Read more ⮕

The Internet is currently cringing over the awkwardness of this noteThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Sinead O’Connor Gets in the Christmas Mood for CharityThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

VIDEO: Stand-Out Act, The Most Beautiful Thing On The Television Last NightThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕