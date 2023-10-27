Six essential moments you might’ve missed on last night’s Love Island

Right, the jig is up. I cannot make it any clearer in these intros that this is the most boring series ofNobody really does anything. They’re all quite annoying and it’s just a case of passing time now until Jack and Dani can officially be crowned as our winners.

With that in mind, finding six “essential” moments is near impossible to do each day, but nevertheless, I persevere. Here’s some stuff that happened, along with some stuff I had to make up because they are so goddamn boring.

1. Alex can’t even place a comforting hand on someone without being the most awkward man in the world Look at how unnatural that is. Look at it. Use your goddamn eyes and look. Sam was sharing some insecurities about his and Georgia’s relationship, and rightfully so. Rather than being a normal human and listening to Sam’s woes then telling him everything will be fine even though it absolutely won’t be, Alex decided to engage the emotive abilities of his robotic personality. He extended his left arm over to Sam’s right arm and kept it there for several minutes. headtopics.com

