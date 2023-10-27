Sitting outside is now illegal in the UK

Downing Street confirmed this week that leaving the house to sit on a park bench or elsewhere is banned under new Covid rules.

A government source has since clarified that “short pause during the course of exercise would be reasonable”, but that it would be “unlawful to leave the house just to sit in public.” “We have set out clearly the rules. We have been clear in the exemption for the stay-at-home rule: we are permitting one person to meet another person for exercise.”

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock later added that people can exercise outside with one other person, but that they must stay two metres apart at all times. “But I don’t want to do that because for many people, being able to go for a walk with a friend, that often is their only social contact.” headtopics.com

