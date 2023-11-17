Sister delivers victim impact statement in murder trial

The sister of Ashling Murphy remained largely composed as she delivered an eight-page victim impact statement to the Central Criminal Court, at times turning to look directly at Jozef Puska. Amy Murphy said this was the first opportunity to truly express the deep hurt and loss they had experienced as they had tried their best to remain dignified and composed during the investigation and the murder trial.

She began her victim impact statement with"our job as children was to set the dinner table for five people every day". She went on to describe a sister she watched over and adored who nourished family and friends with humour, positivity and hope. Describing the hustle and bustle of family life with matches and fleadhs, she said the kitchen at home was always filled with music and the normalities of everyday life,"But the table was always set for five". She described her sister as the glue that bound their family and while she was the youngest was"everybody's role model

