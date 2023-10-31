Sir Patrick Stewart's grief over 'non-existent' relationship with his children

The star, who is now 83 years of age, told how he put his acting career ahead of his family, which he now regrets as his relationship with his family has ceased to exist. Sir Patrick revealed that he had little influence on his children's upbringing due to his pre-occupation with his career.

READ MORE: Brian Dowling's husband Arthur Gourounlian could take their child away if relationship broke down The Star Wars actor shared that it was difficult trying to be the kind of father he would have wanted to be: "Given that I’m separated from my children now, we don’t have relationships, they have become very important.

"I never thought that this would happen, but both my children are in their 50s, they’re not children anymore, they’re adults. And my relationship with them is practically non-existent. " significant grief, yes. There’s not a day that goes by that I’m not pained by the memory of my children, who they were and by a sense of responsibility that they became who they are in part because of me and my influence or lack of influence on them. I always put my acting work first, before my family.”

The film legend has two children, Daniel and Sophie, with ex-wife Sheila Falconer. Both children are now in their 50's. Patrick has a career spanning 7 decades, and has starred in some of the biggest franchises in movie history including Star Trek and X-Men.

The star had been married to his children's mother Sheila for 22 years, before the marriage ultimately broke down following his affair with actress Jessica Hetrick in 1990.Speaking with the Sunday Independent Patrick shared that he is counting his blessings that he finally found love: “She is an absolutely sensational individual. I’m in love with her, I’m impressed by her.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: David Beckham pays emotional tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton at Ballon d'OrDavid Beckham attended Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris to speak about Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton - who died earlier this month

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: URC: Ulster make it two wins from two against battling BullsFirst half tries from Tom Stewart and the in-form Jacob Stockdale helped Ulster to victory

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Man charged with attempted exploitation and sending sexual material to childPatrick McInerney (39) of Main Street, Kilkishen, Co Clare, appears in court in Dublin

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Broncos shock NFL champion Chiefs while Niners fall to BengalsPatrick Mahomes denied a touchdown for the first time in two years.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: The Irish Origins of HalloweenOn this episode of Talking History: Patrick Geoghegan hosts a special Halloween edition where we find out about how Dracula was created, the character and th...

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Daniel O'Donnell opens up about his connection to Sinead O'ConnorSpeaking to Patrick Kielty on the Late Late Show, he recalled working with her on a 2001 celebrity special of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and recalled her 'goodness'

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕