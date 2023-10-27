Sir David Attenborough “punched the air” when Donald Trump lost the presidential election

Legendary broadcaster Sir David Attenborough ‘punched the air’ when Donald Trump was defeated by Joe Biden in the US presidential election.
Attenborough said it is the first time he’s ever cheered the result of an election – including those conducted in the UK.“America is the most powerful country in the world, economically, and has a huge influence on what happens.
“That someone should be coming into power who recognises the importance of the ecological problems that face us – whose first statement after it became clear he was going to become the President-Elect was to reinstate America’s backing of the Paris Agreement… headtopics.com
“I can’t remember getting out of my seat and cheering all by myself until that moment. I have never done it before, even for our own elections.” The Mirror report that Attenborough got out of his seat during the interview, subsequently jumping up to punch the air.
Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated on January 20th. He has already announced his intention to take America back into the Paris Climate Accord. This agreement brought together almost 200 nations in a pact aimed to tackle the severe global impact of climate change. The USA is the world’s second largest emitter of greenhouse gasses. headtopics.com
Attenborough’s new BBC series A Perfect Planet airs in the new year, and explores issues related to biodiversity and natural history. The series’ last episode will provide a stark warning regarding the impact of man-made damage to the Earth’s climate.He said: “I’m sufficient of a scientist still, I hope, to realise this is the thing to do.