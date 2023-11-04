Sir Alex Ferguson made an exception for Louis Saha in transfer decisions

Unsurprisingly given his longevity at the club, Sir Alex Ferguson had a number of principles he lived and died by during his legendary Manchester United tenure. Most were non-negotiable, such as the primary focus on youth and ensuring the club continued to offer a realistic first-team pathway to their most promising youngsters. It seems, though, as there was some wriggle room when it came to some of the Scotsman's other unspoken rules

. United stalwart Gary Neville revealed back in 2020 that the boss refused to sound out his players over potential transfer targets - but Ferguson made an exception for Louis Saha. Saha made his name in the Premier League with Fulham, where he averaged a goal every other game during a fruitful four-year period at Craven Cottage. And while his exemplary returns in front of goal seemingly propelled Saha to Ferguson's attention, he sought the opinion of those within the United dressing room after coming up against the former France international. "Sir Alex never asked us which players we should sign or never asked us information about players he was going to sign," Neville previously told Sky Sports. "But after we played Fulham one time in the FA Cup , he actually asked us as defenders, would we sign Louis Saha? We all said yes straight away. Join the debate! How good was Saha for Man Utd? Let us know her

