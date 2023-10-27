Singer Morgana of Saint Sister on going solo, theatre and choosing the way of the witch

“My family have a motto,” says Morgan MacIntyre. “And it’s that every decision is the wrong one.”

The Belfast-bred singer-songwriter is sitting across from me in Nelly’s Café, Drumcondra. It’s a chilly October afternoon, we’re drinking tea and discussing her new song, Car Lot in Montana, a live version of which she recently recorded at Dublin Liberties Distillery.

“For me, the song is about imagining another world, and another life for yourself,” she says. “And ...

