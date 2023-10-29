Singer Halsey welcomes her first child

The singer announced the birth of her first child on Instagram this afternoon and the photos are stunning.She decided to call him Ender, which means ‘very rare’. It is believed the moniker symbolises the struggles the singer experienced with her fertility.She told Rolling Stone that she wanted “to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star, more than I want to be anything in the world.”
“I’ve been really open about my struggles with reproductive health, about wanting to freeze my eggs and having endometriosis and things like that. For a long time, I didn’t think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do, and it’s very, very important to me.”
"Gratitude. For the most "rare" and euphoric birth. Powered by love," she wrote alongside two beautiful black and white photos.
