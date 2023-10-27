Simone Rocha Talks Inspiration, Irishness, Motherhood and Seeing Her Dreams Come True

On a flying visit to Dublin this week to launch her AW23 menswear collection at Havana Boutique in Donnybrook, we spoke to Irish designer Simone Rocha about the role of Irish folklore in her collections, the creative benefits of working with an almost all-female team, balancing work with motherhood and her upcoming guest collection for Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture …

Even with my womenswear I’ve never really had one muse. I’ve always been exploring femininity and that’s why as you say it’s all different types of women. It’s the same with the menswear, it’s about exploring masculinity and the sensitivity that can come with that and the complexity of that. It’s hard to say “one man” if I’m being honest but it’s very much a partner to the women’s.

You’ve spoken before about being inspired by Louise Bourgeois, is she one of your main artist inspirations? You work very closely with your mum, Odette and must have learned a lot from your dad, John. How has becoming a mother yourself informed how you create and what do you hope to inspire in your two daughters? headtopics.com

Can you tell us anything about your position as guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture 2024?

