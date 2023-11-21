Simone Rocha on her AW23 menswear collection and the Simone Rocha man

On a flying visit to Dublin to launch her AW23 menswear collection at Havana Boutique in Donnybrook, we spoke to Irish designer Simone Rocha about the role of Irish folklore in her collections, the creative benefits of working with an almost all-female team, balancing work with motherhood and her upcoming guest collection for Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture … We know that women of all ages and styles wear and treasure your clothes – but who is the Simone Rocha man? Even with my womenswear I’ve never really had one muse. I’ve always been exploring femininity and that’s why as you say it’s all different types of women. It’s the same with the menswear, it’s about exploring masculinity and the sensitivity that can come with that and the complexity of that. It’s hard to say “one man” if I’m being honest but it’s very much a partner to the women’





TheGlossMag » / 🏆 32. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Simone Rocha Talks Inspiration, Irishness, Motherhood and Seeing Her Dreams Come TrueOn a flying visit to Dublin this week to launch her AW23 menswear collection at Havana Boutique, we spoke to Irish designer Simone Rocha

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 32. / 20,16 Read more »

Gloss-ip: HAVANA Hosts An Intimate Cocktail Party To Celebrate Simone Rocha’s Menswear CollectionOnline

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 32. / 20,16 Read more »

Simone Rocha’s new menswear collection: white lace, sheer fabrics and pearled trimsDeirdre McQuillan: ‘It’s about ‘Breaking down the historical narrative of masculinity’ says Irish designer

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday HeroesComing-of-age stories encourage readers to define themselves on their own terms

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 28. / 22,5 Read more »

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »