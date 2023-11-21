Simone Rocha on her AW23 menswear collection and the Simone Rocha man

On a flying visit to Dublin to launch her AW23 menswear collection at Havana Boutique in Donnybrook, we spoke to Irish designer Simone Rocha about the role of Irish folklore in her collections, the creative benefits of working with an almost all-female team, balancing work with motherhood and her upcoming guest collection for Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture … We know that women of all ages and styles wear and treasure your clothes – but who is the Simone Rocha man? Even with my womenswear I’ve never really had one muse. I’ve always been exploring femininity and that’s why as you say it’s all different types of women. It’s the same with the menswear, it’s about exploring masculinity and the sensitivity that can come with that and the complexity of that. It’s hard to say “one man” if I’m being honest but it’s very much a partner to the women’
