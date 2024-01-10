Simon Zebo in contention for Ireland call-up as injuries hit back three options

IN JUST THREE appearances this season Simon Zebo has managed to launch himself right back into the Ireland conversation as Andy Farrell prepares to gather his squad for a new Test season. Farrell will name his squad ahead of the 2024 Six Nations next Wednesday and with his back three options decimated by injuries to Mack Hansen and Jimmy O’Brien – alongside the retirements of Keith Earls and Andrew Conway – Zebo is once again being touted as a live option for an Ireland call-up.

The Munster player is the form fullback in Ireland having shone across URC outings against Leinster (twice) and Connacht, hitting a timely run of form ahead of Ireland’s bid to defend their Grand Slam title. The Cork man will turn 34 in March but could still have something to offer at Test leve





