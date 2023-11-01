Simon Harris leaves poignant message at site of tragic Seoul Halloween crush

On October 29 2022, 159 people were killed and 196 others were injured at a Halloween event in Itaewon neighbourhood in the South Korean capital. From early on that evening, calls had been made to authorities by people expressing concern about the number of people gathered in the laneway.

READ MORE: Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue finds surprise Irish connection on trip to Korean meat market There was later widespread criticism of the police and the Government about how they handled the event, the concerns raised at the time and the investigation into the aftermath.As he visited the laneway, which has become a memorial to those who lost their lives, Minister Harris left a message on a sticky note and added it to the wall that contains thousands of tributes.

He wrote: “In our thoughts and prayers. Thinking of all those impacted by such horrific, tragic loss.Kevin Conlan, an Irish businessman in South Korea who owns the nearby Irish pub the Craic House, later told reporters that his staff were “traumatised” last year following the incident.

He said that the Irish embassy later offered a helpline for those who wanted to avail of counselling. The Irish Association in Seoul later decided to offer CPR classes. On the night of the tragedy, passersby attempted to help those in need by doing CPR, but not all knew what they were doing.

