Simon Easterby set to take over as Ireland head coach

As apprenticeships go, Simon Easterby has more than served his time. Following the November Tests run, he should be handed the keys to this highly-tuned Irish team., the biggest knock-on effect will be felt on these shores. Farrell has signed on with Ireland until after the 2027 World Cup but he will step away in December 2024 to prepare for that Lions trip Down Under.Paul O'Connell is on the Ireland coaching ticket but Easterby is the man we expect the mantle to be passed to. Ireland are No.

2 in the world, right now, but face a testing Six Nations and they have a two Test tour to South Africa, to face the world champion Springboks, this summer. After that - though expect frequent contact and consultations - Farrell will pull back to focus on the Lions and Easterby will take up the reins. The 48-year-old has been with Ireland since 2014, when Joe Schmidt hired him as forwards coach. He was previously defence coach with Scarlets before being promoted to the top job at the Welsh club. Easterby and his brother, Guy, both represented Ireland in the 2000





Simon Zebo in contention for Ireland call-up as injuries hit back three optionsSimon Zebo has impressed in his recent appearances for Munster, putting himself back in the conversation for an Ireland call-up. With injuries and retirements affecting Ireland's back three options, Zebo is being considered as a live option for the upcoming Test season. Despite turning 34 in March, Zebo's form suggests he still has something to offer at the international level.

Katie McCabe named The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the YearKatie McCabe, the captain of the Irish women's national football team, has been awarded The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year for her exceptional performance and leadership.

The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year AwardsSome 12 sports and 15 women will be recognised at The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year Awards in The Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin on Friday. This is the annual event that brings together the cream of Irish women’s sport.

Eileen Gleeson appointed as new head coach of Ireland's women's national teamEileen Gleeson has been appointed as the new head coach of Ireland's women's national team. She led the team to six victories in the UEFA Women’s Nations League and will now lead them into the qualifying phase for the 2025 UEFA Women’s European Championships.

Meeting the Coaches and Players that Shaped Ireland's Head Coach Andy FarrellCiarán Kennedy travels to Wigan to meet the coaches and players that shaped Ireland’s head coach Andy Farrell.

Andy Farrell appointed as British & Irish Lions coach for Australia tourAndy Farrell has been confirmed as the coach for the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia. He has had a successful coaching career with Ireland, achieving a win rate of 81.4% in Tests.

