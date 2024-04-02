Simon Coveney pulls out of race for Cabinet position

Simon Coveney has pulled out of the race to be part of incoming Taoiseach Simon Harris’ Cabinet. Despite saying just a week ago at a Fine Gael event in Athlone that he will contest the next election, on Tuesday morning he refused to confirm whether he will run again. It comes amid questions over whether or not the Fine Gael Cork South Central TD would be dropped when Mr Harris reshuffles his Cabinet next week. Mr Coveney is currently Minister for Enterprise and has served in Cabinet since 2011.

He was previously Tánaiste He told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne this morning that while he did not know if he was going to be dropped, he was making Mr Harris’ decision a “bit easier”. “I spoke to Simon Harris, the new leader of Fine Gael ,” Mr Coveney said. “I spoke to Simon a number of times in the last wee

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Simon Coveney pulls out of Cabinet race ahead of Simon Harris reshuffleIt comes amid questions over whether or not Simon Coveney would be dropped when Simon Harris reshuffles his Cabinet next week

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Simon Coveney and other ministers will 'respect' Simon Harris' Cabinet choicesFine Gael leader and incoming Taoiseach Simon Harris is expected to chop and change his Cabinet

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Simon Coveney says Fine Gael ministers will respect Simon Harris' Cabinet decisionsAll Fine Gael Cabinet ministers will “respect” incoming Taoiseach Simon Harris’ decision to chop and change his Cabinet, Simon Coveney has said. The Enterprise Minister insisted that while he will contest the next general election, he will answer questions about his own future “in time”.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Simon Coveney to stand down from CabinetFine Gael Minister says question of whether he will run for Dáil at next general election not one for this week

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Fine Gael Cabinet contenders following Simon Coveney's shock announcementSimon Coveney's decision to stand down from Cabinet next week means that there are two Cabinet positions that Taoiseach-elect Simon Harris will have to fill

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Simon Coveney's decision to step down creates a vacancy in Irish CabinetThe promotion of Simon Harris following Leo Varadkar’s decision to step down will create one vacancy at Cabinet when Mr Harris becomes Taoiseach on April 9. Mr Coveney’s decision to step down creates a second vacancy.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »