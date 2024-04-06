Simon Coveney Hopes for Cork Minister in Taoiseach's Reshuffle

Departing Cabinet minister Simon Coveney has expressed his desire to see a Cork minister in the incoming Taoiseach Simon Harris's reshuffle. This means that Fine Gael will not have any ministers in the county unless Mr. Harris appoints a Cork TD. The outgoing Minister for Enterprise made these remarks at a press conference during Fine Gael 's ardfheis in Galway .

There is speculation that Cork North-Central TD Colm Burke will become a Minister of State as the only other Fine Gael TD in the county who has not announced their resignation

