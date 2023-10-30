'Significant disruption' expected as NI workers strike

The ports of Belfast, Larne and Warrenpoint as well as meat processing plants are being affected by the action, which started at midnight yesterday.
They are involved in checks on animals and some food products entering Northern Ireland from Britain. The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) said the strike has come at the"worst possible time", in the lead-up to Christmas.
"It's going to have a massive impact, and I suppose that's one of the difficulties - we don't at this stage fully understand what that impact is going to be," he told the BBC. "It's the worst possible time - a lot of our factories are looking at that run-in to Christmas and they are increasing their capacity to satisfy that Christmas demand, and that starts now. headtopics.com
Nipsa said the action is in protest at a pay award of £552 - between 0.5% and 2% - given to all civil servants in Northern Ireland for 2022/23, at a time when inflation was above 10%.She told the BBC that Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has refused to engage with the union.
"I commend and thank these workers who are taking this action on behalf of their Civil Service colleagues but also on behalf of all public servants here. A Daera spokesman said the department expects"significant disruption" to many of its veterinary and animal health functions, including delivery of official controls and other official activities across sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) inspection facilities, meat plants and field operations. headtopics.com
