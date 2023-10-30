Sienna Miller’s H&M dress is only €35 and yes please and thank you

Sienna Miller, aka boho queen extraordinaire, has been spotted in an H&M dress and well, we are just mad to purchase it now.

The Smock Dress is priced at €35.99 and both the gingham and ruching are perfectly on trend this summer. Sienna paired it with yellow mules, a white crossbody bag and retro sunglasses for a walk in New York and of course, she looked effortlessly stylish as always.While we often see Irish influencers wearing looks from our favourite high-street stores, it’s rare to see a bona fide Hollywood actress wearing a dress that costs less than €40.

It's a fashion decision we very much welcome and here's hoping other A-list celebrities follow suit so we can recreate their looks instead of looking wistfully at the latest haute-couture ensemble. Oh and in case you missed it, we discussed Sienna Miller's fab hair recently too and you can check it out

