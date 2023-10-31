HEAD TOPICS

Shrinking UK stock market is in a‘doom loop,’ investment bank Peel Hunt says

The FTSE Small Cap Index has lost 10 per cent of its members and 20 per cent of its market capitalisation this year

Peel Hunt said a lack of initial public offerings, along with a flurry of takeovers by overseas and private equity firms, mean there are more companies leaving the UK market than joining it.

