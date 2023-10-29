HEAD TOPICS

Shower jellies are the new bath bombs and they look like a lot of fun

You know bath bombs? Sure they’re fun and provide us with many lols but the reality is they’re redundant because we live in tiny tiny apartments sans a bath. It’s the sad truth.

But now we can get exciting about hygiene because a genius has come along and invented shower jellies.Medicated shower jellies ? way too adorable ? so excited for what’s next ??medicatedbathproducts #cannabiscommunity #showerjelliesBut if you don’t want to fork out for jelly soap, check out this simple tutorial on how to craft your own.

