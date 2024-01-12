Should pre-teen girls be using skincare and makeup products?

In the age of TikTok and ‘Get Ready with Me’ videos, young pre-teen girls are being heavily influenced. They’re also begging their parents to purchase products from brands such as Drunk Elephant, Glow Recipe and Rare Beauty.

But why are 10–12-year-olds playing with makeup and skin care, and should they be doing so so young? The subject has repeatedly has been chatting about on TikTok, with many people doing story times on their experiences at beauty counters with the rise of viral skin products. One TikTok star and ex Sephora employee Olivia Vaphiades recently shared her encounter with a 10-year-old girl looking to purchase Drunk Elephant’s retinol oil – an occurrence that’s happening more and more often.The fact that kids were literally using these on themselves right in front of me 😭😭😭 worst acne or infection of your life coming right up…With their colourful and unique packaging, Drunk Elephant in particular have mastered marketing to a younger audience. But several concerned adults are questioning whether their products are safe for children to us





