Shortages in Staffing and Resources Impact Cancer Care in Ireland

In 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, Ireland had the third-highest cancer mortality rate in western Europe
Setting out various shortfalls, they point to insufficient investment in infrastructure despite rising cancer cases, and radiotherapy services operating "significantly below" capacity.
Irish Cancer Society chief executive Averil Power said the views of the 20 cosignatories underlined what her organisation had been flagging about insufficient funding. “What we are seeing over a period of time from 2016 onwards is that they are seeing fewer patients in a given year than they use to. Now, that is not their fault.”
Between 2016 and 2022 the health budget had increased by more than €8 billion and staffing numbers by 30 per cent but Mr Donnelly pointed to new analysis showing activity was not keeping pace.
