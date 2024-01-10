Shortage of Accommodation Leaves Male Asylum Seekers in Ireland Without Beds

The Department of Integration published new figures on Tuesday showing 512 male asylum seekers have now been left without accommodation due to the shortage of places for asylum seekers. Photograph: Alan Betsonarriving in Ireland declined sharply in the final weeks of last year as the State ran out of capacity to offer beds to this cohort of migrants.

Meanwhile, separate figures show that the number of Ukrainian refugees who sought temporary protection in Ireland in the last two months of 2023 has almost halved compared with the same period in 2022. The data comes as the Cabinet signed off on plans to cut the welfare payments that future arrivals from Ukraine will be entitled to with legislation due to come before the Dáil to do this as early as next week. There is significant pressure on Ireland’s system for housing refugees from Ukraine and those seeking international protection (IP) from other countrie





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Garda Commissioner: Attacks on Refugee Accommodation Likely Committed by Local People Believing MisinformationGarda Commissioner states that attacks on refugee accommodation centres are likely committed by local people who believe misinformation, rather than being coordinated by the far right. He mentions the rise of political extremism in Europe, with the far right being a part of it, but denies evidence of a coordinated effort.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Irish Human Rights Watchdog Launches Legal Action Against Government Over Failure to Provide AccommodationThe Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) has filed a lawsuit against the government for not providing accommodation to all international protection applicants. This is the first time IHREC has taken legal action regarding human rights.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Politicians Criticize Lack of Communication in Dublin Homeless Accommodation FireDRHE defends service after politicians express frustration over lack of communication regarding plans for homeless accommodation at a pub in Dublin, which was subsequently set on fire. Arsonists caused the fire, leading to a call for better communication and a formal notification process.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Gardaí increase patrols to prevent arson attacks on potential asylum seeker accommodationGardaí are increasing patrols around buildings rumored to be used for asylum seeker accommodation to prevent further arson attacks. Far-right figures have been issuing threats to burn down properties, including those not intended for such use. Social media has seen dozens of threats to set fire to disused buildings to prevent their use as accommodation. Prominent far-right figures have been identifying potential locations and informing their followers. However, there is often no evidence to support their claims.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

A Day in the Life of Siobhan Curtin: eBay Ireland's PowerhouseWe follow Siobhan through her day, as she reveals the secrets behind her almost 20 year tenure with eBay.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Discover the Best Food Shops in Ireland for 2023Celebrate unique retailers all around the country with the Best Food Shops in Ireland for 2023. Explore a diverse range of food, coffee, and wine shops worthy of their own Best Shops list.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »