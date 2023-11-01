Shoppers say budget friendly cleanser cleared up breakouts 'immediately'

Skincare lovers have been raving about Cerave, the gentle but effective skincare brand full of ceramides. People are loving their salicylic acid cleanser, which helps clear up break outs without stripping the skin and making it dry.

Read more:Makeup artist Pamela Matthews shares her must-have products to keep mature skin looking great Salicylic acid (SA) is a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) that helps promote the skin’s natural exfoliation process. It can clear out pores, resulting in spots and blemishes fading away."For super clean and smooth skin, reach for the CeraVe Smoothing Cleanser.

"With a hydrating blend of essential ceramides and hydrating hyaluronic acid, this gentle cleanser removes oil, dirt and makeup, leaving your complexion feeling buttery smooth and deeply cleansed. With CeraVe's patented MVE Technology, that locks in moisturise for continuous hydration for 24 hours, this cleanser belongs in your routine.""Skin feels so refreshed, pair it with the oil cleanser and use after it for a double cleanse," wrote one review.

Another wrote: "I've tried multiple different cerave cleansers now and this is my favourite so far! I feel like it's cleared up my skin already and it really is great for my skin type: dry but still acne prone."

