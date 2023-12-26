Shopper Disappointed by Promised Discounts at Arnotts

A shopper at Arnotts was disappointed after being promised heavily discounted items in a text message but finding out they were not available. The shopper was looking for a discounted mattress and television but was told by staff that they had no knowledge of such promotions.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Greek PM disappointed as UK counterpart cancels meeting on Parthenon MarblesGreek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expresses disappointment as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cancels a meeting to discuss the return of the Parthenon Marbles. The cancellation leaves the Greek side baffled and annoyed, especially considering the importance of preventing migrant sea crossings. Athens has long demanded the return of the historic works, also known as the Elgin Marbles.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »
Source: aaroadwatch - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »
Source: aaroadwatch - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »
Greek PM disappointed as UK counterpart cancels meeting on Parthenon MarblesGreek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expresses disappointment as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cancels a meeting to discuss the return of the Parthenon Marbles. The cancellation leaves the Greek side baffled and annoyed, especially considering the importance of preventing migrant sea crossings. Athens has long demanded the return of the historic works, also known as the Elgin Marbles.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »