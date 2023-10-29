A welcome light has been shone on the often-overlooked work of obituarists in the RTÉ series Obituary. If you haven’t seen it, the television show is about a self-starting journalist who provides her own assignments by enthusiastically killing people.

It’s not something the media likes to shout about, so imagine the red faces when Radio France Internationale accidentally published about 100 advance obituaries three years ago. It was updating its system when it released the obituaries and inadvertently killed off luminaries such as Queen Elizabeth, Clint Eastwood, Pelé and Jimmy Carter.

At that stage, Abel had enjoyed a long career tricking the media into believing his wild escapades. One hoax involved running a fictional candidate for the US presidency - twice. He and his wife Jeanne created Yetta Bronstein, a Jewish housewife from the Bronx. She promised a mink coat in every closet if she got elected and pledged to put truth serum in the US Senate’s drinking fountain. Abel struck gold with his catchy slogan, “Vote for Yetta and things will get betta”. headtopics.com

Word of the society even travelled across the Atlantic Ocean to Inishmore island. In 1966, Eibhlín Ní Bhriain wrote an article in this column, under the pen name Candida, about her encounter with a fisherman on the island. They were looking at pigs when he noted with a grin that there was “some organisation wanting to put clothes on animals”.

It sounds like the sort of hoax that Alan Abel would have appreciated. But back to his fake death, which he organised with a military precision, according to the New York Times. A dozen accomplices backed up the story that he had suffered a fatal heart attack while location scouting in Utah for a horror movie. The movie title was Who’s Going to Bite Your Neck, Dear, When All of My Teeth Are Gone? Of course it was. headtopics.com

