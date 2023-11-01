Sherry FitzGerald’s income rises 11% but CastleGate sale costs deliver a loss

Accounts just filed for Sherry FitzGerald Group Ireland Holdings Ltd show it achieved turnover in 2022 of €35.3 million, up from €31.9 million in the previous year. But it recorded a pretax loss of €226,000 compared with a profit of almost €2.5 million in 2021 due to costs associated with its sale to CastleGate, an investment vehicle controlled by entrepreneur and eShopWorld founder Tommy Kelly.

Excluding the restructuring costs, Sherry FitzGerald posted an operating profit of €3.5 million for 2022, down from €3.7 million a year earlier. Its Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) amounted to €4.8 million, down from €5.3 million.New Web Summit CEO, air travel to surge next year, and should the lower-earning pay more tax?Sherry FitzGerald said it sold 8,600 homes last year with a capital value of €3.8 billion, of which 1,600 were new homes.

The group closed the year with cash balances of €7 million, up from €4.2 million in 2021. Its bill for wages and salaries rose by 11 per cent to just over €21 million. “Looking to the future, the business continues to perform well despite the challenges facing the residential and commercial property sectors. We are actively pursuing multiple avenues for growth, including organic expansion and targeted acquisitions with the backing of our new owners, CastleGate Investments.”

