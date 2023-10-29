Sheridan Smith “lucky to be alive” after awful road collision

Sheridan Smith is “lucky to be alive” after being involved in a massive car crash, it has been claimed.

The actress was said to be behind the wheels of her car on Saturday when she allegedly swerved off the road and crashed into a tree. According to reports, the 40 year old was driving on a narrow road on the way to her home in Essex when she was pushed off the road due to bad conditions caused by extreme weather.

An Essex Police spokesperson revealed to Metro.co.uk: “I can confirm we attended a collision in that area. “However, no offences were identified, no one was arrested or seriously injured, and it didn’t impact on any of our major roads so, in line with our policy on such incidents, we won’t be providing anything further.” headtopics.com

Pictures obtained by the online news outlet show the wreckage against the tree, with debris scattered around the area. A neighbour told The Sun that it was a “miracle” that Sheridan hadn’t been more injured in the accident.

They said: “Sheridan is so lucky to be alive. It could have been so much worse. Her car was stuck in the tree, it was a really bad crash.” “It could have been so much worse, she had cuts and bruises, but it could have been fatal, she was incredibly lucky. headtopics.com

"It was a brand new Range Rover, she hasn't had it long. It's almost a miracle she's not hurt herself more."

