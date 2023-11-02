Shell posts $6.2 billion in Q3 profit, boosts buyback

That compared with quarterly earnings of $9.45 billion a year earlier and $5 billion in the second quarter of 2023. "Shell delivered another quarter of strong operational and financial performance, capturing opportunities in volatile commodity markets. We continue to simplify our portfolio while delivering more value with less emissions," CEO Wael Sawan said in a statement.
Production at Shell's Integrated Gas division was down 9% from the previous quarter due to maintenance at its Prelude floating LNG facility off Australia, as well as sites in Trinidad and Tobago and Qatar, it said.The company said that production in its Upstream division was up 3% from the previous quarter to 1.75 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed).
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
RTEBUSINESS: Pfizer quiet about Irish operations as it posts Q3 lossPharmaceutical giant Pfizer has remained tight-lipped about how a $3.5 billion global cost-cutting plan might impact its operations in Ireland as it published its third quarter results.
Source: RTEbusiness | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
RTEBUSINESS: South Korea real opportunity for IrelandA Government trade mission to South Korea is underway with Ministers, state agencies and Irish companies visiting Seoul in a bid to boost economic and educational ties.
Source: RTEbusiness | Read more ⮕