Shelbourne players serenade Damien Duff with chants at end of season party

Damien Duff was serenaded with chants by his Shelbourne players at an end of season party over the weekend. Shels finished their season in style with a thumping come from behind 5-2 win away to Drogheda United, a result that secures a fourth-placed finish and the potential of European football next season.
The Irish legend was overjoyed at the final whistle and celebrated on the pitch with his players after downing the Drogs and recording Shelbourne's highest finish since they won the title in 2006. Those celebrations continued long into the night and video clips have emerged of a joyous sing-song taking place in a pub after the win. In the video above, Shels players can be heard chanting 'In your head, Duffer!' to the tune of the famous Cranberries hit Zombie. The chant has been sung by Shelbourne supporters ever since Duff's arrival in the League of Ireland two seasons ago, and is perhaps a reference to how Duffer has become the star attraction of the League with his outbursts and passionate mannerisms on the sidelines
