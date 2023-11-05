Shelbourne players serenade Damien Duff with chants at end of season party

Damien Duff was serenaded with chants by his Shelbourne players at an end of season party over the weekend. Shels finished their season in style with a thumping come from behind 5-2 win away to Drogheda United, a result that secures a fourth-placed finish and the potential of European football next season.

The Irish legend was overjoyed at the final whistle and celebrated on the pitch with his players after downing the Drogs and recording Shelbourne's highest finish since they won the title in 2006. Those celebrations continued long into the night and video clips have emerged of a joyous sing-song taking place in a pub after the win. In the video above, Shels players can be heard chanting 'In your head, Duffer!' to the tune of the famous Cranberries hit Zombie. The chant has been sung by Shelbourne supporters ever since Duff's arrival in the League of Ireland two seasons ago, and is perhaps a reference to how Duffer has become the star attraction of the League with his outbursts and passionate mannerisms on the sidelines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: Damien Duff comments leave fans confused as League of Ireland season endsDamien Duff speaks after Shelbourne's final game of the season.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Damien Duff serenaded with 'Zombie' chant by Shels stars at end of season partyDamien Duff serenaded with 'Zombie' chant by Shels stars at end of season party

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

THE42_İE: Shelbourne take Dublin derby spoils, Galway hand Peamount first league defeat since MarchElsewhere, Stephanie Zambra scored straight from a corner in a 4-1 win for Shamrock Rovers.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

THE42_İE: 'I'll be in the Riverside next season or on the bench'The Shelbourne boss has hinted he may have managed his last game for the club.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

THE42_İE: England-bound Moylan bows out in style as Shels seal top-4 finishDamien Duff’s side must now hope St Patrick’s Athletic win next weekend’s FAI Cup final to secure a European spot.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Damien Duff comments leave fans confused as League of Ireland season endsDamien Duff speaks after Shelbourne's final game of the season.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »