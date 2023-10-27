‘She said yes’: Philly McMahon engaged to girlfriend Sarah Lacey

Congratulations to Philly McMahon and Sarah Lacey, who are officially set to tie the knot!Dublin footballing legend Philly pulled out all the stops for a romantic proposal, getting down on one knee under a sparkling green sky as the couple enjoyed a trip to see the Aurora Borealis in Reykjavik.Sarah also shared the happy news on her own Instagram, writing “Dreams really do come true.”

Philly and Sarah, who works in PR, have been together for four years and recently bought their first home together.“We had a stroke of luck as when it first went on the market it got sold, but a year later it came back on the market again and we got it.

